United Way's 211 call center on the front lines of dealing with crises

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Every day thousands of people across North America turn to 2-1-1 for information and support—whether financial, domestic, health or disaster-related.

The number is a free, confidential referral and information helpline and website that connects people from all communities and of all ages to the essential health and human services they need, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The call centers are supported by United Way.

United Way of Greater Knoxville said the phone line puts clients and volunteers in touch with social service resources, many of which they support. The service is completely funded by donations.

Organizers say month-after-month, the highest call volumes they receive is for utility, food and rent payment assistance. They said the nature of the calls impact how they spend their donations.

There is also a companion website that has resources for across the state, 211tn.org. Organizers said the number can also be used for those that need help, it also gives people the opportunity to donate goods and to volunteer services by using one easy to remember phone number: 211.