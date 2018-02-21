United Way's 211 call center on the front lines of dealing with crises
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Every day thousands of people across North America turn to 2-1-1 for information and support—whether financial, domestic, health or disaster-related.
The number is a free, confidential referral and information helpline and website that connects people from all communities and of all ages to the essential health and human services they need, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The call centers are supported by United Way.
United Way of Greater Knoxville said the phone line puts clients and volunteers in touch with social service resources, many of which they support. The service is completely funded by donations.
Organizers say month-after-month, the highest call volumes they receive is for utility, food and rent payment assistance. They said the nature of the calls impact how they spend their donations.
There is also a companion website that has resources for across the state, 211tn.org. Organizers said the number can also be used for those that need help, it also gives people the opportunity to donate goods and to volunteer services by using one easy to remember phone number: 211.
Trending Stories
These are the Florida school shooting victims
When a gunman opened fire with an AR-15 at a large high school in south Florida, the 17 dead included students and school workers, young and old. Here is a look at those who lost their lives in the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School:Read More »
Hidden History
This Black History Month, we take a look at some of the African-Americans who made a difference in East Tennessee and across the country over the years.Read More »
Behind the Scenes
Ryan O'Donnell takes you behind the scenes at some of the most interesting places in East Tennessee.Read More »
Color the Weather
Submit your "Color the Weather" drawing, then vote for your favorite!Read More »