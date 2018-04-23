Red Cross seeks volunteers for Sound the Alarm event in Knoxville

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - The American Red Cross is seeking people to volunteer their time and help save lives at the Sound the Alarm home fire safety and smoke alarm installation event in Knoxville on Saturday, April 28.

Red Cross volunteers along with local partners will be canvassing the Beaumont, Park City and Park Ridge neighborhoods in Knoxville, installing free smoke alarms, replacing batteries in existing alarms and helping families create escape plans.

"Sound the Alarm in East Tennessee and be part of the nationwide Red Cross effort to help reduce the number of deaths and injuries from house fires," said Sharon Hudson, Executive Director of the East Tennessee Chapter of the Red Cross.

"By Volunteering with the Red Cross, you can truly make a difference in someone's life. Please join us and help Sound the Alarm by Volunteering on April 28."

The Red Cross responds to nearly 64,000 disasters a year, the majority of which are home fires. Working smoke alarms in a home cut the risk of death by half, and having an escape plan further improves the odds of survival. The Red Cross wants to end these tragedies and save lives, the reason why the organization launched the Home Fire Campaign in 2014.

Across the country, the Campaign is making a difference. As of March 31, the Red Cross and our partners across the country have saved at least 416 lives, reached 1,075,894 youth through youth preparedness programs, and installed over 1.2 million free smoke alarms since the Campaign began in 2014. Here in Tennessee, the Red Cross has installed over 25,000 free smoke alarms in homes and saved 11 documented lives since July 1, 2014.

Register to volunteer for Saturday’s event by visiting www.redcross.org/STAKnoxville.

Sound the Alarm is proudly sponsored by International Paper, Thomas Lawrence Campbell, HCA Foundation, FedEx, CHI Memorial, Patricia and Rodes Hart, Sedgwick, UPS and AutoZone.