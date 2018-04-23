Community forum to discuss opioid epidemic in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - An upcoming community forum will bring together government and community leaders for a frank conversation on the issue of opioid abuse in East Tennessee.

The Junior League of Knoxville will host their second annual community forum Wednesday, April 25 at the East Tennessee History Center. The forum will begin at 6:30 p.m.

WATE 6 On Your Side's Kristin Farley will moderate a panel of community leaders who will discuss the myriad of issues surrounding the opioid epidemic. Executive Director of the Metro Drug Coalition Karen Pershing will be on the panel alongside Knox County Juvenile Court Magistrate Robin P. Gunn and Susannah's House Executive Director Rebekah Fetzer.

Doors will open ahead of the forum at 6 p.m. Light refreshments will be served. RSVP by Monday, April 23 to secure your seat at the forum. For more information, visit jlknoxville.org