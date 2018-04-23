FASHION: 'Athleisure' perfect on-the-go option for Spring
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Life can be hectic, and whether at the gym or running errands, it helps to be in comfortable, functional attire. Athletic apparel that transitions to everyday life, or "athleisure" has skyrocketed as a trend for this reason.
Athleisure has surged in popularity because it is stylish fitness apparel that easily transitions into daywear. It is stretchy, comfortable and a lot of times it’s made from high-performance fabric so it’s breathable and wicks sweat, making it great for people on the go.
Here are some tips from Sarah Merril with Gage Models & Talent Agency:
- Quality: It helps to start with a good brand that is a great quality. While it’s helpful to save money with cheaper options, sometimes cheap workout apparel doesn’t hold up in the long run or can be thin material and not look as good. Some quality brand options: Calia by Carrie Underwood, Lululemon, and Fabletics.
- Get down with the basics: You can start with some great basics, like black workout leggings.
- Color: Look for fun colors and patterns. And don’t forget shoes! Shoes can be your pop of color. The leggings are great for workouts, but stylish enough to dress up with heels and a cute top for a night out.
- Metallics: Bold metallic looks can be eye-catching and fun to wear in the gym or on the go and transition easily to daywear.
- Layering & transitioning: A stylish workout jacket adds a nice touch. To transition the look to daywear, you can keep your fitness basics, but add a pair of stylish spring sandals that coordinate with your outfit and a cute short-sleeved sweater or fashionable jacket. You can even add some jewerly pieces to dress it up.
Local News
-
- Investigators still working to determine cause of deadly Alcoa house fire
- Watchdog group wants new TVA audit
- Online pet scams are on the rise
- No injuries, several pets missing in South Knox County house fire
- Knoxville police: Alleged carjacking victim changes story, says drug dealer shot him
- Clinton officer cleared of wrongdoing in deadly shooting of suspect
- Vonore woman arrested in Blount County after chase in stolen vehicle
Tennessee
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Gatlinburg presents Earth Week in the Smokies
- Who is accused Waffle House shooter Travis Reinking?
- Waffle House suspect still being sought; residents on alert
- Mummy won't be on display when new Tennessee museum opens
- Predators brace for physical series vs Jets in 2nd round
- Predators beat Avs 5-0 in Game 6 to win first-round series
- Tenn. Waffle House shooting hero James Shaw, Jr: 'I just knew it was me or him'
Trending Stories
Submit Your 'Color the Weather' Sheet
Submit your "Color the Weather" drawing, then vote for your favorite!Read More »
Future wildlife attraction plans to bring new life to old Kentucky coal mine
A non-profit called Appalachian Wildlife Foundation is finding a new purpose for an old coal mine in Kentucky. The organization plans to open a huge attraction there in 2020.Read More »