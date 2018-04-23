BREAKING NEWS

FASHION: 'Athleisure' perfect on-the-go option for Spring

By: WATE 6 On Your Side staff

Posted: Apr 21, 2018 09:43 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 23, 2018 01:49 PM EDT

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Life can be hectic, and whether at the gym or running errands, it helps to be in comfortable, functional attire. Athletic apparel that transitions to everyday life, or "athleisure" has skyrocketed as a trend for this reason. 

Athleisure has surged in popularity because it is stylish fitness apparel that easily transitions into daywear. It is stretchy, comfortable and a lot of times it’s made from high-performance fabric so it’s breathable and wicks sweat, making it great for people on the go.

Here are some tips from Sarah Merril with Gage Models & Talent Agency: 

  1. Quality: It helps to start with a good brand that is a great quality. While it’s helpful to save money with cheaper options, sometimes cheap workout apparel doesn’t hold up in the long run or can be thin material and not look as good. Some quality brand options: Calia by Carrie Underwood, Lululemon, and Fabletics. 
  2. Get down with the basics: You can start with some great basics, like black workout leggings. 
  3. Color: Look for fun colors and patterns. And don’t forget shoes! Shoes can be your pop of color. The leggings are great for workouts, but stylish enough to dress up with heels and a cute top for a night out.
  4. Metallics: Bold metallic looks can be eye-catching and fun to wear in the gym or on the go and transition easily to daywear.
  5. Layering & transitioning: A stylish workout jacket adds a nice touch. To transition the look to daywear, you can keep your fitness basics, but add a pair of stylish spring sandals that coordinate with your outfit and a cute short-sleeved sweater or fashionable jacket. You can even add some jewerly pieces to dress it up.

 

