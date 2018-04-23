FASHION: 'Athleisure' perfect on-the-go option for Spring

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Mallory Bertrand Photography

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Life can be hectic, and whether at the gym or running errands, it helps to be in comfortable, functional attire. Athletic apparel that transitions to everyday life, or "athleisure" has skyrocketed as a trend for this reason.

Athleisure has surged in popularity because it is stylish fitness apparel that easily transitions into daywear. It is stretchy, comfortable and a lot of times it’s made from high-performance fabric so it’s breathable and wicks sweat, making it great for people on the go.

Here are some tips from Sarah Merril with Gage Models & Talent Agency: