'March for Babies' set for Saturday at Zoo Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Hundreds of families and local business leaders will join together on Saturday, April 28 at Zoo Knoxville for the 2018 March for Babies, the nation's oldest fundraising walk, which helps all babies survive and thrive.

This year's Knoxville Ambassador Family is the Miller Family, Kristen and Ian Miller, and their twins Micah and Madilyn. Micah and Madilyn were born 38 days apart. Kristen is one of the very few (.01 percent) to have a delayed interval twin delivery. Kristen gave birth to Micah at 24 weeks, weighing 1 lb/11 oz., literally 15 weeks early. Doctors used a drug to stop Kristen's labor and ordered bed rest

Madilyn was born at week 29. Thanks to the miraculous effects of Surfactant, developed by the March of Dimes, both babies were able to overcome serious respiratory problems and risks. The Millers credit the work of the March of Dimes to saving Micah and Madilyn's lives. They share their story to support those families walking in their path, to help raise awareness of the need for continued research and the mission of the March of Dimes….to give every baby a healthy start!

On-site registration and festivities will begin at 9:00 a.m. with the 2-mile walk stepping off at 10:15 a.m. A suggested donation for walkers is $10.00. After the walk festivities are over, walkers are welcome to stay and enjoy the Zoo at their leisure throughout the day. Knoxville residents can sign up today at marchforbabies.org to start a team with co-workers, family or friends; or make a donation to help more babies get a healthy start in life.

"March for Babies is also a memorable and rewarding event for the whole family," says Susie Racek, Senior Development Director. "We celebrate children and parents who experienced the NICU and the difficult and emotional journey of having a premature child. We'll recognize these families throughout the day who have experienced good outcomes, as well all the precious little ones we've lost."

Premature birth is the leading cause of death among babies in the United States. It affects about 380,000 babies – that's 1 in 10 - born each year. In Tennessee, 1 in 9 births are premature, at 11.3% premature rate, falling short of the March of Dimes 2020 goal of 8.1%. Funds raised by March for Babies in Knoxville support March of Dimes programs that provide comfort and support for moms and babies as well as continued innovative research in 5 prematurity research centers across the nation to find the unknown causes of premature birth and birth defects.

The March of Dimes is the leading nonprofit organization for pregnancy and baby health. For 80 years, moms and babies have benefited from March of Dimes research, education, vaccines, and breakthroughs.

For the latest resources and health information, visit our websites marchofdimes.org and nacersano.org. If you have been affected by prematurity or birth defects, visit our shareyourstory.org community to find comfort and support. For detailed national, state and local perinatal statistics, visit persistats.org.

