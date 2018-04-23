Tequila and tacos aplenty at 4th annual benefit festival
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - You'll soon have the chance try samples from dozens of tequila makers and eat tacos from popular East Tennessee eateries at an upcoming festival.
The Southern Tequila and Taco Festival will feature over 50 different types of tequilas and ten different taco vendors for culinary enthusiasts to choose from. The event will feature live music and benefit Remote Area Medical, an East Tennessee non-profit that provides healthcare to patients and animals with no access to basic medical care.
A video of the 2017 Southern Tequila and Taco Festival.
The festival will take place Friday, April 27 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The purchase of early entry admission tickets will allow visitors into the festival one hour before general admission. It will be held in the Gander Mountain parking lot at 11501 Parkside Drive. For tickets and more information visit www.southerntequilafest.com.
