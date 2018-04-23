Waffle House shooting suspect wanted for auto theft in Brentwood, TN
BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) - Multiple sources now confirm that before he went on his waffle house shooting rampage - wanted man Travis Reinking stole a car from a Brentwood car dealership
High-ranking sources confirm Brentwood police are now investigating and interviewing people at the car dealership in the Cool Springs area
It’s believed that Reinking earlier in the week, perhaps Tuesday, took a vehicle from the car dealer and was quickly pursued by Brentwood police
The chase was discontinued somewhere along Concorde Road. That pursuit was discontinued based on policies governing speed and safety.
Brentwood police confirm to News 2 the car was recovered at a Nashville apartment complex, likely the complex where Reinking has been living.
Sources say there is no dash cam that shows much from the pursuit but there is surveillance footage inside the auto dealership.
While the incident may not add much to the shooting investigation, it certainly is one more bizarre piece in a puzzle along a timeline, that for many, still makes no sense, especially in terms of motive.
Local News
-
- Watchdog group wants new TVA audit
- Online pet scams are on the rise
- No injuries, several pets missing in South Knox County house fire
- Knoxville police search for shooting, carjacking suspect
- Clinton officer cleared of wrongdoing in deadly shooting of suspect
- Vonore woman arrested in Blount County after chase in stolen vehicle
- Red Cross seeks volunteers for Sound the Alarm event in Knoxville
Tennessee
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Gatlinburg presents Earth Week in the Smokies
- Who is accused Waffle House shooter Travis Reinking?
- Waffle House suspect still being sought; residents on alert
- Mummy won't be on display when new Tennessee museum opens
- Predators brace for physical series vs Jets in 2nd round
- Predators beat Avs 5-0 in Game 6 to win first-round series
- Tenn. Waffle House shooting hero James Shaw, Jr: 'I just knew it was me or him'
Trending Stories
Submit Your 'Color the Weather' Sheet
Submit your "Color the Weather" drawing, then vote for your favorite!Read More »
Future wildlife attraction plans to bring new life to old Kentucky coal mine
A non-profit called Appalachian Wildlife Foundation is finding a new purpose for an old coal mine in Kentucky. The organization plans to open a huge attraction there in 2020.Read More »