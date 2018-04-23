BREAKING NEWS

Waffle House shooting suspect wanted for auto theft in Brentwood, TN

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) - Multiple sources now confirm that before he went on his waffle house shooting rampage - wanted man Travis Reinking stole a car from a Brentwood car dealership

High-ranking sources confirm Brentwood police are now investigating and interviewing people at the car dealership in the Cool Springs area 

It’s believed that Reinking earlier in the week, perhaps Tuesday, took a vehicle from the car dealer and was quickly pursued by Brentwood police 

The chase was discontinued somewhere along Concorde Road. That pursuit was discontinued based on policies governing speed and safety.

Brentwood police confirm to News 2 the car was recovered at a Nashville apartment complex, likely the complex where Reinking has been living.  

Sources say there is no dash cam that shows much from the pursuit but there is surveillance footage inside the auto dealership.

While the incident may not add much to the shooting investigation, it certainly is one more bizarre piece in a puzzle along a timeline, that for many, still makes no sense, especially in terms of motive.

