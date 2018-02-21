Kentucky man arrested after saying he'd be 'next school shooter'
LONDON, Ky. (WATE) - A Laurel County, Kentucky, man was arrested Wednesday after deputies said he allegedly told a co-worker he was going to be the "next school shooter."
Jacob Lee Davenport, 25, is charged with terroristic threatening, a class D felony.
The Laurel County Sheriff's Office says he was arrested at a business off U.S. 25 near London. His co-worker told his supervisor about the threat and the sheriff's office was contacted.
Deputies say Davenport admitted to making the statement. He is being held at the Laurel County Detention Center.
Previous
Kentucky man charged for rape,...
Next
Knox County, Ky. school bans backpacks,
Trending Stories
These are the Florida school shooting victims
When a gunman opened fire with an AR-15 at a large high school in south Florida, the 17 dead included students and school workers, young and old. Here is a look at those who lost their lives in the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School:Read More »
Hidden History
This Black History Month, we take a look at some of the African-Americans who made a difference in East Tennessee and across the country over the years.Read More »
Behind the Scenes
Ryan O'Donnell takes you behind the scenes at some of the most interesting places in East Tennessee.Read More »
Color the Weather
Submit your "Color the Weather" drawing, then vote for your favorite!Read More »