Kentucky man arrested after saying he'd be 'next school shooter'

LONDON, Ky. (WATE) - A Laurel County, Kentucky, man was arrested Wednesday after deputies said he allegedly told a co-worker he was going to be the "next school shooter."

Jacob Lee Davenport, 25, is charged with terroristic threatening, a class D felony.

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office says he was arrested at a business off U.S. 25 near London. His co-worker told his supervisor about the threat and the sheriff's office was contacted.

Deputies say Davenport admitted to making the statement. He is being held at the Laurel County Detention Center.

