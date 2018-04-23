Woman killed in accident at Bush Brothers' facility

BREAKING NEWS

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) - A woman was killed in an accident at the Bush Brothers' plant in Dandridge on Monday morning, according to Jefferson County Sheriff Bud McCoig. 

A Bush Brothers' representative said the woman was working with machinery when the accident happened. 

The plant will be closed on Tuesday and counselors will be on hand when employees return.

A Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration investigator is at the plant. An investigation into the accident is ongoing.

 

