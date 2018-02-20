7th-annual Social Media kicks off Tuesday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - The University of Tennessee's seventh-annual Social Media Week kicked off Tuesday, continuing through Thursday.
At the event, panel discussions and guest speakers will feature social media professionals from a variety of industries, including media, sports, entertainment, advertising, public relations and security.
Session topics are as follows:
February 20
- Local Media and Social Media
- Scripps Networks Interactive and Audience Engagement
- The Dark Side of Social Media
- The Post-Weinstein “New Normal” of Whistle-Blowers and Resulting PR Impact
Wednesday, February 21
- Embracing Facebook Ads: Your New Social Media Superpower
- Lunch and Learn Networking Event with the CCI Graduate Student Association
- Sports Talk with John and Jimmy WNML Live Radio Remote
Thursday, February 22
- Anti-Social: How I Turned a Social Media Job into the Role I Really Wanted
- Social Media in the Age of Sports
- The Revolution and Evolution of Marketing
For more information, click or tap here.
