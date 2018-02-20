7th-annual Social Media kicks off Tuesday

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - The University of Tennessee's seventh-annual Social Media Week kicked off Tuesday, continuing through Thursday.

At the event, panel discussions and guest speakers will feature social media professionals from a variety of industries, including media, sports, entertainment, advertising, public relations and security.

Session topics are as follows:

February 20

Local Media and Social Media

Scripps Networks Interactive and Audience Engagement

The Dark Side of Social Media

The Post-Weinstein “New Normal” of Whistle-Blowers and Resulting PR Impact

Wednesday, February 21

Embracing Facebook Ads: Your New Social Media Superpower

Lunch and Learn Networking Event with the CCI Graduate Student Association

Sports Talk with John and Jimmy WNML Live Radio Remote

Thursday, February 22

Anti-Social: How I Turned a Social Media Job into the Role I Really Wanted

Social Media in the Age of Sports

The Revolution and Evolution of Marketing

For more information, click or tap here.