7th-annual Social Media kicks off Tuesday

By: WATE 6 On Your Side staff

Posted: Feb 20, 2018 10:37 AM EST

Updated: Feb 20, 2018 10:37 AM EST

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - The University of Tennessee's seventh-annual Social Media Week kicked off Tuesday, continuing through Thursday. 

At the event, panel discussions and guest speakers will feature social media professionals from a variety of industries, including media, sports, entertainment, advertising, public relations and security.

Session topics are as follows:

February 20

  • Local Media and Social Media
  • Scripps Networks Interactive and Audience Engagement
  • The Dark Side of Social Media
  • The Post-Weinstein “New Normal” of Whistle-Blowers and Resulting PR Impact

Wednesday, February 21

  • Embracing Facebook Ads: Your New Social Media Superpower
  • Lunch and Learn Networking Event with the CCI Graduate Student Association
  • Sports Talk with John and Jimmy WNML Live Radio Remote

Thursday, February 22

  • Anti-Social: How I Turned a Social Media Job into the Role I Really Wanted
  • Social Media in the Age of Sports
  • The Revolution and Evolution of Marketing

For more information, click or tap here

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Trending Stories

These are the Florida school shooting victims
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

These are the Florida school shooting victims

When a gunman opened fire with an AR-15 at a large high school in south Florida, the 17 dead included students and school workers, young and old. Here is a look at those who lost their lives in the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School:

Read More »
Hidden History

Hidden History

This Black History Month, we take a look at some of the African-Americans who made a difference in East Tennessee and across the country over the years.

Read More »
Behind the Scenes

Behind the Scenes

Ryan O'Donnell takes you behind the scenes at some of the most interesting places in East Tennessee.

Read More »
Color the Weather

Color the Weather

Submit your "Color the Weather" drawing, then vote for your favorite!

Read More »

Latest Local News

Video Center