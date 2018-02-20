Blount Co. woman must repay $13,000 after TennCare fraud
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - A Blount County woman has been ordered to repay more than $13,000 after she fraudulently obtained TennCare health insurance benefits.
Malia Wallace, 38, pleaded guilty to TennCare fraud and theft of services over $10,000, according to the Department of Finance. She was arrested in April 2017 and charged with falsely claiming a minor child lived with her. Without the child, she wasn't eligible for TennCare.
Wallace must pay $13,441.86 in restitution and will serve three years on probation in Blount County.
“Providing false information in order to receive TennCare benefits is a crime,” Inspector General Kim Harmon said. “We work diligently to preserve the integrity of TennCare benefits, so those truly deserving have the best resources.”
TennCare fraud is punishable by up to four years in prison.
Previous
Panel on 'fake news,' fact-checking...
Next
7th-annual Social Media kicks off...
Trending Stories
These are the Florida school shooting victims
When a gunman opened fire with an AR-15 at a large high school in south Florida, the 17 dead included students and school workers, young and old. Here is a look at those who lost their lives in the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School:Read More »
Hidden History
This Black History Month, we take a look at some of the African-Americans who made a difference in East Tennessee and across the country over the years.Read More »
Behind the Scenes
Ryan O'Donnell takes you behind the scenes at some of the most interesting places in East Tennessee.Read More »
Color the Weather
Submit your "Color the Weather" drawing, then vote for your favorite!Read More »