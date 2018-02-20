Blount Co. woman must repay $13,000 after TennCare fraud

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Malia Wallace (Source: Office of the Inspector General)

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - A Blount County woman has been ordered to repay more than $13,000 after she fraudulently obtained TennCare health insurance benefits.

Malia Wallace, 38, pleaded guilty to TennCare fraud and theft of services over $10,000, according to the Department of Finance. She was arrested in April 2017 and charged with falsely claiming a minor child lived with her. Without the child, she wasn't eligible for TennCare.

Wallace must pay $13,441.86 in restitution and will serve three years on probation in Blount County.

“Providing false information in order to receive TennCare benefits is a crime,” Inspector General Kim Harmon said. “We work diligently to preserve the integrity of TennCare benefits, so those truly deserving have the best resources.”

TennCare fraud is punishable by up to four years in prison.