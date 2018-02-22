Body recovered in Anderson County creek, believed to be missing person
CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) - Anderson County deputies recovered the body of a drowning victim Wednesday, believed to be a missing person from Knox County.
Divers with the Anderson County Sheriff's Department found the body in Bull Run Creek at Bull Run Park on New Henderson Road.
The body was taken to the regional forensic center for identification.
Crews had been searching the area throughout the afternoon and evening on Sunday after the missing person's truck was found near the park. Additional searches were performed each following day.
A fisherman spotted the body Wednesday afternoon and reported it to the sheriff's department.
The person's name has not been released.
