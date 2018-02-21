Boil water advisory lifted for most Jellico customers

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (AP Photo)

JELLICO, Tenn. (WATE) - A boil water advisory issued over the weekend has been lifted for all Jellico Electric and Water System customers, except those in Elk Valley with Pioneer addresses.

Over the weekend, 1,700 homes were without running water.

Jellico Electric and Water Systems said Monday that a flood hit their water surface supply on February 10. The next day they moved over to the backup well system.

"And we had a motor malfunction. So our motor and pump for the well weren't functioning. Therefore we could not filter the water coming out of our surface water supply fast enough to meet the demand for our customers," said general manager Joe Carroll.

He says over the last week crews pulled the pump and worked to replace parts, but it took longer than expected.

"With that new water source we had to get the chemical balance right and it took us until Saturday at about 7 p.m. before we were actually putting water into the system. And by then our tanks were drained and that's what caused the outage Saturday," said Carroll.