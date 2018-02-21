Copyright by WATE - All rights reserved

The Blount County Sheriff's Office is investigating a threat written on the wall of the boy's bathroom at Heritage High School Tuesday.

Deputies said that the note on the wall listed first names of students at the school.

Students were evacuated and school officials, school resource officers, deputies and K-9 teams immediately began searching the school and other buildings on campus.

No bombs or suspicious devices were found, but parents and guardians of those listed in the note were contacted to ensure their safety.

The sheriff's office says it takes all bomb threats seriously and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the threat can call Blount County Dispatch at (865) 983-3620,or leave a tip on the BCSO 24-hour anonymous crime hotline at (865) 273-5200. Tips can also be submitted online using the Text-a-Tip link on the BCSO website.