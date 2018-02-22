Carson Newman honors life of Rev. Billy Graham, his impact on faith

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WATE) - Many are mourning the loss of America's pastor as Rev. Billy Graham passed away at 99 on Wednesday.

Those who knew and admired him at Carson-Newman are reflecting on the impact Rev. Graham had on their careers. The university is flying their flags at half staff this week as a way to honor him.

There are pictures and books with Rev. Graham sitting inside Carson-Newman President Randall O'Brien's office.

"Growing up, even back in the 50's, Billy Graham was like a boyhood hero of mine. He wasn't just an evangelist, but he was a star," said O'Brien.

He says Graham was humble, filled with the spirit of God and simply a wonderful friend and mentor.

"He took that kind of respect and instead of wearing it arrogantly, he humbly turned people away from himself to Jesus. Which made him all the more heroic to me," O'Brien said.

News of Graham's passing was met with sadness, but more rejoicing. O'Brien says he knows that his hero is in heaven with Mrs. Graham and the Lord.

"His preaching always pointed us toward everlasting life with Christ and he preached a very simple, beautiful, powerful gospel that you must be born again," added O'Brien.

So many have called Graham America's and the world's pastor. David Crutchley, chair of the religion separtment at Carson-Newman, grew up in Rhodesia which is now Zimbabwe. He remembers his parents worshipping at one of Graham's crusades.

"His footprints are all over the continents and his footprint that I encountered was in Africa and that's 10,000 miles away. And I look back over the journey of my life and I see the impact he's had through his continued fidelity as an example, his constant passion and love for people and the Lord," added Crutchley.

While this is a great loss, many are continuing to pray for the Grahams and know this is something their hero wanted.

"The world's lost a spiritual giant. Someone who has touched millions of people through media, through his preaching and teaching, and his writing. Yes there's a sense of loss but there's a sense of challenge to those of us wo remain and a challenge of life after death," said Crutchley.

"I think if he was here, he would probably in the most winsome, gracious, humblest fashion just remind us that we must be born again. That we're all sinners saved by grace," added O'Brien.

Carson-Newman presented Graham with the "Evangelist of the 20th Century" award in 2013.