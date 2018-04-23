Clinton officer cleared of wrongdoing in deadly shooting of suspect

Copyright by WATE - All rights reserved Roger Raymond York (Source: Anderson County Sheriff's Department)

CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) - An investigation by District Attorney General Dave Clark and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has cleared the Clinton police officer who shot and killed a suspect last November of any wrongdoing.

Clinton Police Department officers were called to a home on East Drive in Clinton on November 8, 2017, to serve outstanding warrants on a wanted man, Roger Raymond York, Jr.

Sgt. Mike Jones, Sgt. Brandon Floyd and K-9 Handler Officer Matt Howell, along with his K-9 partner, all responded to the scene. A woman let Jones and Floyd into the house while Howell and the K-9 stayed outside to cover the exits.

The officers found York hiding in a bathtub. He refused to comply with commands and slammed the door shut. Officers talked to him through the door, but York refused to come out. He said he had a gun and the officers would have to kill him.

Howell and the K-9 officer then came in. The officers broke open the door and tried to send the K-9 after him, but York was trying to climb out a window. All three officers went outside to try to take York into custody as he was coming through the window. The K-9 pulled him to the ground and the officers struggled to take York into custody.

The report from the District Attorney General's office says York was resisting arrest and was able to pull up to a kneeling position. Officers were yelling at him to comply and drop his gun, but York again said the officers would have to kill him.

The officers continued to try to take York into custody when York fired a shot from his gun. Floyd asked Howell if he had control of York, and when he said he didn't, Floyd yelled "Clear!" and fired two shots from his gun. Both shots hit York in the back of the head and he died moments later.

DA Clark's report says evidence from the scene, witness accounts, dispatch reports and body camera/microphone recordings support the findings. Eyewitnesses were generally in agreement about the number of shots. physical evidence showed that York did fire his gun, and even though only two shots were picked up on the body microphones, there were several factors that could have led to York's shot not being picked up.

"Floyd had ever reason to believe that there was no reasonable alternative to firing his service pistol and that his use of deadly force against York was calculated ot protect or save innocent human life or spare others from serious bodily injury," read the report.