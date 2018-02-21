Get free ice cream at Cruze Farm today
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Cruze Farm is celebrating "Love your Neighbor Day" with free ice cream cones.
Take your friends and family to Cruze Farm from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. and enjoy a sweet cream cone on the house.
"Bring your neighbor or come meet your neighbors and enjoy ice cream made by your neighborhood dairy farm," said Cruze Farm.
Cruze Farm is located at 2721 Asbury Road.
