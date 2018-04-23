Investigators still working to determine cause of deadly Alcoa house fire
ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) - Alcoa Fire Chief Roger Robinson said the investigation into a deadly house fire that happened Sunday morning is still under investigation.
Chief Robinson confirmed that all six people inside the home on Wright Road were killed, calling this the worst tragedy he has seen in the history of the Alcoa Fire Department.
Autopsies were being performed on all six of the victims Monday, according to investigators.
The family has identified the four adults and two children who died in the fire as Patricia Mishoe, Raymond Mishoe, Olivia Mishoe, David Morgan, 6-year-old Aiden Morgan and 5-year-old Jaxsen Morgan.
"It’s heartbreaking. I was crying earlier just thinking about it,” said neighbor Elizabeth Barnette.
Barnette, who lives next door, said hearts are heavy knowing the family died and the home is now empty.
“They are really sweet kids. It’s heartbreaking,” said Barnette.
Family members said they, too, are distraught as they now prepare to say their final goodbyes. They say it is difficult not knowing what exactly happened. The family plans to meet this week to make funeral arrangements.
Meanwhile, investigators were back at the home Monday morning working to pin point the cause. Police tape still surrounds the home and an officer has been on scene all day.
Neighbors said they want the family to know they are continuing to lift them up in prayer.
"We are praying for them. Just being a pillar of strength for them. I can't imagine losing a child,” said Barnette.
