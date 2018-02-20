Jefferson City officers praised for saving infant's life

By: WATE 6 On Your Side staff

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WATE) - The Jefferson City Police Department is singing the praises of two of its officers who were able to revive an infant who wasn't breathing.

Around 12:50 a.m. Monday, Officers Monte Bowen and Zachary Davidson were called to a home on Fate Rankin Road after the 911 center received a call about an infant not breathing.

Officer Bowen spotted a suction bulb near the infant, named Amaya, and after several attempts, was able to clear Amaya's airway and she began to breathe again on her own.

Amaya was taken to Children's Hospital and is expected to be fine.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

