Knox County, Ky. school bans backpacks, installs metal detector
BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WATE) - Knox County Middle School in Barbourville, Ky. is banning the use of backpacks by students beginning Wednesday.
In a letter sent parents Tuesday, the school announced that a metal detector was placed at the front entrance to the school. However, backpacks set the detector off during test runs.
"With 500 students, we feel we cannot properly search our students in a timely manner without cutting into instructional time with backpacks," read the letter.
Students are encouraged to use their lockers, instead.
Girls are allowed a small purse and those who play a sport are allowed a sports bag. However, those bags are subject to search if they set off the metal detector.
The school is also asking students not to wear steel-toed shoes or boots. Lunch boxes are allowed, as long as all contents are plastic.
"We appreciate your patience and understanding as we implement this new process," read the letter. "We realize it will be trial and error as we work to provide a safer learning environment."
