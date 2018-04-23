Knoxville officer-involved wreck leaves one with minor injuries

Copyright by WATE - All rights reserved

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - A Knoxville driver was treated for minor injuries Sunday night after he collided with a one car before side-swiping a city police officer.

A Knoxville Police officer was stopped at an intersection on Blount Avenue when a 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling the opposite direction lost control of their vehicle. The Jeep collided with a Buick before side swiping the officer's marked police car.

The driver of the jeep sustained minor injuries. The Knoxville Police officer and the driver of the Buick were not injured.

Forensic technicians responded to the scene to continue the investigation. The driver of the Buick was issued a citation for failing to maintain his lane of travel.