Knoxville officer-involved wreck leaves one with minor injuries
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - A Knoxville driver was treated for minor injuries Sunday night after he collided with a one car before side-swiping a city police officer.
A Knoxville Police officer was stopped at an intersection on Blount Avenue when a 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling the opposite direction lost control of their vehicle. The Jeep collided with a Buick before side swiping the officer's marked police car.
The driver of the jeep sustained minor injuries. The Knoxville Police officer and the driver of the Buick were not injured.
Forensic technicians responded to the scene to continue the investigation. The driver of the Buick was issued a citation for failing to maintain his lane of travel.
Local News
-
- Watchdog group wants new TVA audit
- Online pet scams are on the rise
- No injuries, several pets missing in South Knox County house fire
- Knoxville police search for shooting, carjacking suspect
- Clinton officer cleared of wrongdoing in deadly shooting of suspect
- Vonore woman arrested in Blount County after chase in stolen vehicle
- Red Cross seeks volunteers for Sound the Alarm event in Knoxville
Tennessee
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Gatlinburg presents Earth Week in the Smokies
- Who is accused Waffle House shooter Travis Reinking?
- Waffle House suspect still being sought; residents on alert
- Mummy won't be on display when new Tennessee museum opens
- Predators brace for physical series vs Jets in 2nd round
- Predators beat Avs 5-0 in Game 6 to win first-round series
- Tenn. Waffle House shooting hero James Shaw, Jr: 'I just knew it was me or him'
Trending Stories
Submit Your 'Color the Weather' Sheet
Submit your "Color the Weather" drawing, then vote for your favorite!Read More »
Future wildlife attraction plans to bring new life to old Kentucky coal mine
A non-profit called Appalachian Wildlife Foundation is finding a new purpose for an old coal mine in Kentucky. The organization plans to open a huge attraction there in 2020.Read More »