Knoxville police search for laundromat vending machine thieves
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - The Knoxville Police Department is looking for two vending machine thieves.
Officers say on Tuesday, February 13, around 10 p.m., two people broke into the vending machines at A1 Coin Laundry, 4883 Broadway. Officers haven't determined how much was taken.
The man and woman drove off in what looked like a black Volkswagen Jetta. The male suspect has several tattoos on his wrists.
Police initially asked for help identifying the suspect, but a short time later said they had been identified. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the KPD Crime Information Line at (865) 215-7212.
