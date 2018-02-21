KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - A recent incident at Holston Middle School brought to light concerns Knoxville police have about communicating with Knox County Schools officials.

After the Parkland, Fla., high school shooting Wednesday that left 17 students dead, police documents obtained by WATE 6 On Your Side show a seventh grader threatened to shoot up the middle school. Investigators tracked down the student and went to his home to talk to his mother.

When they arrived at the home, they learned the mother had already been in contact with the school's principal.

Knoxville Police Sgt. Jason Hill says it's not the first time the department has been told about a threat, only to find out the school already knew about it.

Hill added that law enforcement officials need to be notified about these types of incidents immediately so they can investigate the situation properly. Hill said that although there was no danger in this situation, police need to know as soon as possible, instead of the schools trying to handle incidents internally.

Knox County Schools Superintendent Bob Thomas said there were mistakes made in the response to this situation.

"We dropped the ball on this," said Thomas.

Thomas said the school should have contacted police about the reported threat.

"If that had happened, we wouldn't have a situation that went on hours into the evening," said Thomas.

Knoxville police officials noted that school security dispatchers said the alert system the school district usually uses hasn't been working for several weeks.

Thomas said the Text-A-Tip system had been down since February 9. He said the school system had contacted the company that operates the system to have it fixed. Thomas said the system started working again on February 15.

"That's a problem if there are a number of days the system is down. What if we would have had a tip and we couldn't act on it and something had happened," said Thomas.

Thomas said the school system will be meeting with Knox County Sheriff's Department and Knoxville Police to discuss this situation, review what went wrong and what could be better with the system. He also said principals will be go through more training on the policy and procedures for dealing with an incident like this recent one at Holston Middle.

"It's a good wake up call," said Thomas. "We can't afford to let it happen again."

Knox County Schools offers a "text a tip" line so students and parents can anonymously report any concerns they may have. You can text "KNOXSCHOOLS" to 274737 along with your tip. The message is supposed to go to Knox County school security and the Knox County Sherrif's Office.

The school district also encourages parents to contact their child's principal if they run into issues they're concerned about.