KPD, Knox County Schools officials discuss communication breakdown

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - The lack of communication while handling the report of a school shooting threat at Holston Middle School has Knox County Schools officials and Knoxville police examining how they work together to keep students safe.

On Wednesday, the groups met behind closed doors to talk about what they can do better.

Knox County Schools officials admitted to mistakes and police reinforced that they need to be notified immediately about any threats made to a school.

In that closed door meeting, both agencies talked about the reported threat at Holston Middle School when a seventh grader said he was going to shoot up the school.

"Following the threat at Holston, there was some issues," said Deputy Chief Gary Holliday, with the Knoxville Police Department.

The first issue came about when the Holston Middle School principal didn't immediately notify law enforcement. By the time Knoxville police found out and went to investigate, the school had already done its own internal investigation and found the threat wasn't credible.

KCS Security Chief Gus Paidousis said, "As good as we think our plan is, we know it could be better and everyday is an opportunity to get better."

Knoxville police also had trouble reaching Knox County School security because of an incorrect phone number.

"We did, on two occasions have a failure on our personnel to respond to a telephone call," said Paidousis.

Holliday adds, "We contacted the dispatch and got an instant answer from them, we got the information we were looking for, as timely as we could have."

The lack of communication has Knox County school officials and Knoxville police examining how they work together to keep students safe.

"Making sure we have the right numbers, making sure that the proper people internally are notified, and that they know what the information flow is," said Holliday. "We all do what it takes, every day to ensure those schools are as safe as possible because our kids are in them."

Knoxville police says it needs to be notified right away about threats and concerns.

"We want to start running leads, we want to locate the person supposedly that's making the threat," said Holliday.

Going forward, the school system and law enforcement agreed to reeducate everyone about the proper flow of information.

Holliday adds, "We feel confident in the things we need to do to address these threats."



In the wake of communication problems that arose this past week, parents are concerned.



"It's definitely a worry," said Jason Keith, the father of a Knox County student.

Jason Keith has a daughter in fifth grade and he thinks police should always be contacted even if the threat turns out to be nothing.

"I want that response to be as fast as possible. I mean as a parent, it might be my daughter's life that's saved by a quicker response time," said Keith.



Paidousis adds, "We'll work everyday to make them as safe as we can. But parents, talk to your kids, help reassure them, provide comfort."

The district addressed it's Text-A-Tip program being down between February 9-15. It's a text message service that allows the public to report tips on school security issues. School officials say it wasn't working for those six days. The school system said it was taken down by the vendor, Motorola, because of "security vulnerability". Officials say it did not factor into the issues that arose during the Holston situation.

Knox County Schools Chief of Security Gus Paidousis says if you have a school safety concern, you shouldn't be worried about remaining anonymous. He stresses you should pick up the telephone and report it.

"No one can stand up in any school district in this country and guarantee your children will be safe at school," Paidousis said. "But thousands of people wake up in this community each day to protect our students. Our schools are safe. These students are surrounded by people who care for them."

The district plans to review its safety protocol and provide additional training for school principals.

Knox County Schools will continue to review this incident and whether there will be disciplinary action for anyone involved.

Knoxville Police Sgt. Jason Hill says the Holston Middle Schools incident is not the first time the department has been told about a threat, only to find out the school already knew about it.

Hill added that law enforcement officials need to be notified about these types of incidents immediately so they can investigate the situation properly. Hill said that although there was no danger in this situation, police need to know as soon as possible, instead of the schools trying to handle incidents internally.

Knox County Schools offers a "text a tip" line so students and parents can anonymously report any concerns they may have. You can text "KNOXSCHOOLS" to 274737 along with your tip. The message is supposed to go to Knox County school security and the Knox County Sherrif's Office.

The school district also encourages parents to contact their child's principal if they run into issues they're concerned about.