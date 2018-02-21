Missing Sevier County man found dead
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - A Sevier County man has been found dead after being missing for more than three weeks.
Relatives reported Steve F. McCollum, 59, missing on February 3. They said he hadn't been seen since January 31 when he walked away from his home.
Previous story: Sheriff seeking missing Sevier County man
Sheriff Ron Seals says deputies searched several areas using search dogs and drones. They expanded the search Tuesday morning, using crews from several departments. A body identified as McCollum was found about half a mile from his home in a wooded area.
The investigation into the cause of his death is pending an autopsy at the Knox County Regional Forensic Center.
Trending Stories
These are the Florida school shooting victims
When a gunman opened fire with an AR-15 at a large high school in south Florida, the 17 dead included students and school workers, young and old. Here is a look at those who lost their lives in the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School:Read More »
Hidden History
This Black History Month, we take a look at some of the African-Americans who made a difference in East Tennessee and across the country over the years.Read More »
Behind the Scenes
Ryan O'Donnell takes you behind the scenes at some of the most interesting places in East Tennessee.Read More »
Color the Weather
Submit your "Color the Weather" drawing, then vote for your favorite!Read More »