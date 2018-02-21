Missing Sevier County man found dead

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Steve McCollum (source: family)

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - A Sevier County man has been found dead after being missing for more than three weeks.

Relatives reported Steve F. McCollum, 59, missing on February 3. They said he hadn't been seen since January 31 when he walked away from his home.

Previous story: Sheriff seeking missing Sevier County man

Sheriff Ron Seals says deputies searched several areas using search dogs and drones. They expanded the search Tuesday morning, using crews from several departments. A body identified as McCollum was found about half a mile from his home in a wooded area.

The investigation into the cause of his death is pending an autopsy at the Knox County Regional Forensic Center.