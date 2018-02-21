Myrtle's Chicken + Beer opening soon in Market Square

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Are you a fan of chicken? How about beer? If you answered yes to either of these questions, a new restaurant opening soon on Market Square will be right up your alley.

Myrtle's Chicken + Beer bills itself as a dining experience that "celebrates Southern comfort food and promotes a fun-loving pastime of sharing a meal with friends."

The menu will feature delicious fried chicken dishes, such as Myrtle’s Original Fried Chicken Sandwich with General Neyland's hot honey aioli and crunchy pickled Fresno chile & lime slaw on a signature bun.

Their brunch menu will showcase Southern favorites such as Chicken & Waffles with fried chicken breast, golden waffles, honey butter, and a side of cheese grits. Drinks will use local ingredients through house-infused syrups and mixers, local craft beers, artisanal whiskeys, and a rotation of 30-day barrel-aged classic cocktails.

Carryout, online ordering and full-service catering will also be available.

The restaurant is scheduled to open this spring.