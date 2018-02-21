No credibility to school threat found in bathroom, say Sevierville police

Copyright by WATE - All rights reserved

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Sevierville police say there is no credible threat after a threat was found in an unspecified bathroom Tuesday evening.

The written message said there would be a shooting at a Sevierville school on Wednesday.

Police say while there is no evidence the threat is credible, there will be extra Sevierville police officers at Sevierville city schools on Wednesday.