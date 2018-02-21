No credibility to school threat found in bathroom, say Sevierville police

By: WATE 6 On Your Side staff

Posted: Feb 21, 2018 07:55 AM EST

Updated: Feb 21, 2018 07:55 AM EST

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Sevierville police say there is no credible threat after a threat was found in an unspecified bathroom Tuesday evening.

The written message said there would be a shooting at a Sevierville school on Wednesday.

Police say while there is no evidence the threat is credible, there will be extra Sevierville police officers at Sevierville city schools on Wednesday.

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Trending Stories

These are the Florida school shooting victims
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

These are the Florida school shooting victims

When a gunman opened fire with an AR-15 at a large high school in south Florida, the 17 dead included students and school workers, young and old. Here is a look at those who lost their lives in the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School:

Read More »
Hidden History

Hidden History

This Black History Month, we take a look at some of the African-Americans who made a difference in East Tennessee and across the country over the years.

Read More »
Behind the Scenes

Behind the Scenes

Ryan O'Donnell takes you behind the scenes at some of the most interesting places in East Tennessee.

Read More »
Color the Weather

Color the Weather

Submit your "Color the Weather" drawing, then vote for your favorite!

Read More »

Latest Local News

Video Center