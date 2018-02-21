No credibility to school threat found in bathroom, say Sevierville police
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Sevierville police say there is no credible threat after a threat was found in an unspecified bathroom Tuesday evening.
The written message said there would be a shooting at a Sevierville school on Wednesday.
Police say while there is no evidence the threat is credible, there will be extra Sevierville police officers at Sevierville city schools on Wednesday.
The SPD has been investigating a threat found in a bathroom yesterday evening. The written message said there will be a shooting at a Sevierville school today. There is no evidence that this is a credible threat however extra officers will be at City schools today.— Sevierville, TN P.D. (@SeviervillePD) February 21, 2018
