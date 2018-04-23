No injuries, several pets missing in South Knox County house fire

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - No one was hurt in a house fire Monday afternoon in South Knox County, but several pets are still missing.

The fire was reported just before 4:30 p.m. on Dovington Drive near Maryville Pike. Rural/Metro reported heavy fire and smoke coming from the front of the home and the garage.

No one was home at the time there no injuries were reported, but several house pets have not been accounted for.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a breaking story. Refresh this page for updates.