BREAKING NEWS

Local News

No injuries, several pets missing in South Knox County house fire

By: WATE 6 On Your Side staff

Posted: Apr 23, 2018 04:58 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 23, 2018 06:03 PM EDT

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - No one was hurt in a house fire Monday afternoon in South Knox County, but several pets are still missing.

The fire was reported just before 4:30 p.m. on Dovington Drive near Maryville Pike. Rural/Metro reported heavy fire and smoke coming from the front of the home and the garage.

No one was home at the time there no injuries were reported, but several house pets have not been accounted for.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a breaking story. Refresh this page for updates.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Local News

Tennessee

Trending Stories

Submit Your 'Color the Weather' Sheet
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Submit Your 'Color the Weather' Sheet

Submit your "Color the Weather" drawing, then vote for your favorite!

Read More »
Future wildlife attraction plans to bring new life to old Kentucky coal mine

Future wildlife attraction plans to bring new life to old Kentucky coal mine

A non-profit called Appalachian Wildlife Foundation is finding a new purpose for an old coal mine in Kentucky. The organization plans to open a huge attraction there in 2020.

Read More »

Latest Local News

Video Center