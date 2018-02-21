Oak Ridge fire, police departments eye juveniles as cause of brush fire

By: WATE 6 On Your Side staff

Posted: Feb 20, 2018 08:59 PM EST

Updated: Feb 20, 2018 08:59 PM EST

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) - The Oak Ridge police and fire departments are trying to determine the cause of a 5-10 acre brush fire Tuesday afternoon at the Disc Golf Course on Tuskegee Drive.

Oak Ridge firefighters say flames were fueled by windy conditions, which led the Y-12, ORNL and Oliver Springs fire departments, as well as state forestry crews, to respond.

Investigators are looking into the cause, but say juveniles were reportedly seen leaving the area just after the fire started.

No injuries were reported.

These are the Florida school shooting victims

