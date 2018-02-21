Oak Ridge police: Tourniquet training likely saved burglary suspect's life

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Oak Ridge police officers undergo tourniquet training. (source: ORPD)

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) - Oak Ridge police are crediting training they received in 2016 on using tourniquets for helping them save the life of a man who was badly injured while trying to break into a house.

The Oak Ridge Police Department says just after 5 a.m. Tuesday they received a call about a burglary in progress in the 200 block of Manhattan Avenue. The resident heard loud noises and glass breaking out side the house. She also said someone was shouting and trying to break in through the front door.

Officers found a man on the front porch with severe, deep cuts to both arms. Officers believe he was trying to break into the house when part of the glass storm door shattered.

Officers told him to stop what he was doing, but they said he ignored them. They say he also seemed oblivious to his injuries, could not speak clearly and was suffering significant blood loss.

After using non-lethal weapons to subdue him, officers moved the man away from the broken glass and applied tourniquets to both arms. He was then taken to UT Medical Center where he was rushed into surgery.

Officials did not know his condition but expect to file charges.

The police department received extensive tourniquet training in 2016 from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. All Oak Ridge officers are now required to carry them. Surgeons at UTMC say the quick application of tourniquets likely saved his life.