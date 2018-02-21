Oliver Springs man wins $100,000 on lottery ticket
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - An Oliver Springs man is $100,000 richer after winning the Tennessee Lottery's KENO To Go game.
Williams Lewis said he plans to take his wife on a "long-needed" vacation with his winnings. He isn't sure where the couple plans to go but said the trip will include fishing.
Lewis bought his winning ticket at Downtown Marathon on Main Street in Oliver Springs.
Since Jan. 20, 2004, the Tennessee Education Lottery has raised more than $4.4 billion to fund designated education programs, including after-school programs, college grants and scholarships and the Governor’s Drive to 55 initiatives.
