Oliver Springs man wins $100,000 on lottery ticket

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. William Lewis and his wife won $100,000 on a Tennessee Lottery KENO ticket. (Source: Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - An Oliver Springs man is $100,000 richer after winning the Tennessee Lottery's KENO To Go game.

Williams Lewis said he plans to take his wife on a "long-needed" vacation with his winnings. He isn't sure where the couple plans to go but said the trip will include fishing.

Lewis bought his winning ticket at Downtown Marathon on Main Street in Oliver Springs.

Since Jan. 20, 2004, the Tennessee Education Lottery has raised more than $4.4 billion to fund designated education programs, including after-school programs, college grants and scholarships and the Governor’s Drive to 55 initiatives.