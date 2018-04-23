Project Grad scholars celebrated
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - The goal of Project Grad' ever since its founding in 2001: to increase hope and opportunities for students in Knoxville's center city.
For meeting Project Grad' requirements, each student will get up to $1000 per year for four years to attend the college, university or technical school of their choice.
This is the 14th local graduation class to receive Project Grad scholarships.
The graduates were honored at a special dinner Sunday night at the Knoxville Convention Center. The event was emcee'd by WATE 6 On Your Side anchor, Lori Tucker.
"For many of them, they've navigated things that would make us curl up in a ball. And these young people have gotten to this point and have bright futures ahead of them because of their own hard work," said Project Grad Executive Director Ronni Chandler.
