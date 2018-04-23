BREAKING NEWS

Roaring Forks Baptist church holds first service in new building after wildfires

By: Jennifer Webb

Posted: Apr 22, 2018 09:58 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 22, 2018 09:58 PM EDT

Gatlinburg (WATE) - After their church burned down almost a year and half ago, members of Roaring Forks Baptist church held their first service in their new building on Sunday.

People attending the church service told WATE 6 On Your Side that they could feel God's presence in the sanctuary during the first service.

Lottie Ball, who is 94 and one of the oldest members of the church, says she prayed she would see the reopening.

"I'm one that did (get to see the reopening.) There was several that died just here recently that didn't get to see it," she said.

Ball says she doesn't get to go to church every Sunday due to her health. She says the service on Sunday was well worth the trip.

" Oh, it means a lot to see the church rebuilt," she said.

The official dedication of the church will be May 6 at 3 p.m.

 

 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

