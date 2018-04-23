Roaring Forks Baptist church holds first service in new building after wildfires
Gatlinburg (WATE) - After their church burned down almost a year and half ago, members of Roaring Forks Baptist church held their first service in their new building on Sunday.
People attending the church service told WATE 6 On Your Side that they could feel God's presence in the sanctuary during the first service.
Lottie Ball, who is 94 and one of the oldest members of the church, says she prayed she would see the reopening.
"I'm one that did (get to see the reopening.) There was several that died just here recently that didn't get to see it," she said.
Ball says she doesn't get to go to church every Sunday due to her health. She says the service on Sunday was well worth the trip.
" Oh, it means a lot to see the church rebuilt," she said.
The official dedication of the church will be May 6 at 3 p.m.
Local News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Investigators still working to determine cause of deadly Alcoa house fire
- Watchdog group wants new TVA audit
- Online pet scams are on the rise
- No injuries, several pets missing in South Knox County house fire
- Knoxville police: Alleged carjacking victim changes story, says drug dealer shot him
- Clinton officer cleared of wrongdoing in deadly shooting of suspect
- Vonore woman arrested in Blount County after chase in stolen vehicle
Tennessee
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Gatlinburg presents Earth Week in the Smokies
- Who is accused Waffle House shooter Travis Reinking?
- Waffle House suspect still being sought; residents on alert
- Mummy won't be on display when new Tennessee museum opens
- Predators brace for physical series vs Jets in 2nd round
- Predators beat Avs 5-0 in Game 6 to win first-round series
- Tenn. Waffle House shooting hero James Shaw, Jr: 'I just knew it was me or him'
Trending Stories
Submit Your 'Color the Weather' Sheet
Submit your "Color the Weather" drawing, then vote for your favorite!Read More »
Future wildlife attraction plans to bring new life to old Kentucky coal mine
A non-profit called Appalachian Wildlife Foundation is finding a new purpose for an old coal mine in Kentucky. The organization plans to open a huge attraction there in 2020.Read More »