Sevier County deputies find missing teen

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Sevierville police say they have found a missing 15-year-old girl who they called an "endangered ruanway."

Police say Heidi Johnson has been found and is safe. She had last been seen Friday at 1:45 p.m. at Seymour High School in Sevierville.