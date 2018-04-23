BREAKING NEWS

Sevier County deputies find missing teen

By: WATE 6 On Your Side staff

Posted: Apr 23, 2018 12:54 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 23, 2018 04:51 PM EDT

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Sevierville police say they have found a missing 15-year-old girl who they called an "endangered ruanway."

Police say Heidi Johnson has been found and is safe. She had last been seen Friday at 1:45 p.m. at Seymour High School in Sevierville. 

 

 

