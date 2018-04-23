Vonore woman arrested in Blount County after chase in stolen vehicle

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Chariety R. Pryor (source: Blount County Sheriff's Office)

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - A Vonore woman was arrested in Blount County on Sunday after deputies said she ran from officers in a stolen vehicle and hit a Loudon County Sheriff's Office cruiser.

Chariety R. Pryor, 31, is charged with aggravated assault and felony evading arrest. She's being held on $60,000 bond and faces charges from other agencies as well.

Blount County Sheriff James Berrong says it all started Sunday afternoon when Loudon County deputies tried to stop a 2000 Ford F-350 that had been reported stolen in Alcoa. The driver, later identified as Pryor, took off.

The chase went into Blount County where BCSO deputies and Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers came into help. Berrong says Pryor was driving recklessly on two-lane roads, driving around spike strips thrown out by officers.

Eventually, she lost control and crashed into a ditch on Thompson Bridge Road. A Loudon County deputy fired shots at the truck as Pryor drove out of the ditch, hitting a Loudon County cruiser while spinning her tires to try to push the cruiser out of the way.

Pryor was arrested and taken to the Blount County Jail. No one was injured.