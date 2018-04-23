Vonore woman arrested in Blount County after chase in stolen vehicle
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - A Vonore woman was arrested in Blount County on Sunday after deputies said she ran from officers in a stolen vehicle and hit a Loudon County Sheriff's Office cruiser.
Chariety R. Pryor, 31, is charged with aggravated assault and felony evading arrest. She's being held on $60,000 bond and faces charges from other agencies as well.
Blount County Sheriff James Berrong says it all started Sunday afternoon when Loudon County deputies tried to stop a 2000 Ford F-350 that had been reported stolen in Alcoa. The driver, later identified as Pryor, took off.
The chase went into Blount County where BCSO deputies and Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers came into help. Berrong says Pryor was driving recklessly on two-lane roads, driving around spike strips thrown out by officers.
Eventually, she lost control and crashed into a ditch on Thompson Bridge Road. A Loudon County deputy fired shots at the truck as Pryor drove out of the ditch, hitting a Loudon County cruiser while spinning her tires to try to push the cruiser out of the way.
Pryor was arrested and taken to the Blount County Jail. No one was injured.
Local News
-
- Watchdog group wants new TVA audit
- Online pet scams are on the rise
- No injuries, several pets missing in South Knox County house fire
- Knoxville police search for shooting, carjacking suspect
- Clinton officer cleared of wrongdoing in deadly shooting of suspect
- Vonore woman arrested in Blount County after chase in stolen vehicle
- Red Cross seeks volunteers for Sound the Alarm event in Knoxville
Tennessee
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Gatlinburg presents Earth Week in the Smokies
- Who is accused Waffle House shooter Travis Reinking?
- Waffle House suspect still being sought; residents on alert
- Mummy won't be on display when new Tennessee museum opens
- Predators brace for physical series vs Jets in 2nd round
- Predators beat Avs 5-0 in Game 6 to win first-round series
- Tenn. Waffle House shooting hero James Shaw, Jr: 'I just knew it was me or him'
Trending Stories
Submit Your 'Color the Weather' Sheet
Submit your "Color the Weather" drawing, then vote for your favorite!Read More »
Future wildlife attraction plans to bring new life to old Kentucky coal mine
A non-profit called Appalachian Wildlife Foundation is finding a new purpose for an old coal mine in Kentucky. The organization plans to open a huge attraction there in 2020.Read More »