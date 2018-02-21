Warmer weather giving some urge to garden

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Record breaking temperatures and some sunny afternoons are giving some people the urge to get outside and spruce up their gardens, but it may be too early for some plants.

The plants at Stanley's Greenhouse are already plentiful and so are the customers thanks to some early spring-like weather.

Nancy Montgomery and Melynda Whetsel finished their Knoxville Garden Club meeting and went shopping to enjoy the warmth.

"Especially when we have days in the 70s!" Montgomery said. "It's a great time to just go out and clean up the sticks."

When it heats up, the rush is expected.

"It's really tempting to get out and start digging and planting but we're still in February," said Monte Stanley, Stanley's Greenhouse co-owner.

However, people do have to remember it is still February, and we could experience another cold snap.

Stanley's Greenhouse said it is safe to start planting things like most trees and shrubs though.

"Heather, it can go on out without any problem and dianthus. Brunnera is this shade-loving little plant. You might want to wait a couple weeks on it," Stanley said.

Of course, not all flowers will survive a March freeze.

"Summer things that you can often buy way too early and then you just either have to put them in the ground and let them suffer or leave them on the porch and let them suffer, so you have to be very selective," Whetsel said.

There are plenty that can survive. Stanley pointed out another called the Bleeding Heart.

"We've had a very cold and dreary winter, so you can come on out and we'll give you a ray of sunshine," he said.

They also suggested getting some indoor plants to help with the urge to garden until we are safely into spring.