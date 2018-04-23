Watchdog group wants new TVA audit

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - A regional watchdog group is calling on the Tennessee Valley Authority to expand its March audit into aircraft use that said a recent $17.7 million purchase of two planes was not justified.

The Southern Alliance for Clean Energy has submitted a letter to TVA's Acting Inspector General asking his office to expand a recent audit that determined their $17.7 million purchase of two private jets was not justified.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Source: Southern Alliance for Clean Energy

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Source: Southern Alliance for Clean Energy

SACE wants a new audit that includes a 2015 of a luxury helicopter and a second Cessna Citation jet in 2017. They also want another investigation into all five TVA aircraft to determine if any TVA executives, such as CEO Bill Johnson, engaged in fraud, abuse and/or whether any violations of federal or company policies occurred through the use of TVA aircraft.

"If you have these sort of wasteful inefficient use or you have people personally profiting off of the use of these corporate planes, it's going to drive up people's electrical bills," said Stephen Smith, the Executive Director of SACE.

The TVA Office of Inspector General is an independent body that oversees applicable laws and regulations to try to ensure TVA's own policies are consistently followed. On March 30, their audit "Fixed Wing Aircraft" determined the purchase of two jets was not justified, money could've been spent more efficiently and that TVA failed to comply with federal and TVA's own regulations. The audit concluded with ten recommendations to TVA management for future purchases and regulation compliance.

SACE contends that the self-regulation of TVA through the OIG in addition to high salaries and bonuses given to top TVA executives foster a culture of misconduct. TVA CEO Bill Johnson is the highest paid federal employee in the nation, making over $6.5 million dollars annually. He's been a frequent target of SACE ire and the group has repeatedly asked for his resignation.

“The regulatory scheme that allows TVA to be a self-regulated, federal monopoly is broken and leads to bad behavior and abuse. We are seeing these patterns in a lack of transparency, excessive executive pay, and now misuse of federally-owned aircraft,” said Smith, “Our congressional delegation is missing in action when it comes to oversight of TVA and this exacerbates these problems.”

SACE say TVA may have violated federal laws and regulations by using government aircraft for personal use. New information obtained from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) since the OIG audit revealed that Johnson took 31 flights to Raleigh, North Carolina, where he owns a home.

FAA records also show that various TVA aircraft flew to Oxford, Miss., home of TVA Board Chairman Richard Howorth, no less than 76 times between 2013-2017.

“It is clear that the original audit has only just scratched the surface of what appears to be an ongoing pattern of CEO Bill Johnson’s abuse of power, lack of transparency, and complete disregard for the customers that he is supposed to be serving,” said Debbie Dooley, President of Conservatives for Energy Freedom and co-founder of the National Tea Party . “Along with the request for continued investigation, I am repeating my call for Johnson’s resignation, as he is clearly not deserving of our trust.”

The letter, along with SACE’s FOIA requests and TVA’s response, can be found here.

A TVA spokesperson sent WATE 6 On Your Side the following statement:

"TVA is committed to continuous improvement and appreciates the work of the Office of the Inspector General. We agree with the OIG’s recommendations from a recent audit of our fixed-wing aircraft, although we disagree with some of their conclusions. We have already begun to implement many of their suggested improvements. In particular, we recognize the need to improve our documentation, which contributed to many of the OIG’s questions. A thorough review of the flights in question validated that all were for official travel, supporting the auditor’s conclusion that there was no intentional violation of laws or regulations. In cases where passengers were not directly supporting TVA business during official travel, imputed income standards consistent with federal regulations were applied. We are continuing to strengthen our policies and procedures to ensure all our flight operations are properly documented."