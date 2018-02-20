Water restored for Jellico residents, boil water advisory remains in effect

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (AP Photo)

JELLICO, Tenn. (WATE) - All water for Jellico Water System customers has been restored, according to Jellico Electric and Water System officials. A boil water advisory remains in effect.

System water can be used for washing hands and showering.

Bottled water will be delivered today around noon to the Jellico Rescue Squad Facility and Elk Valley Elementary School. The water is available for all Jellico Water customers.

If you are still without water, contact the Jellico Electric and Water Office at (423) 784-8431.