Woman, 87, dies after crash involving Sevier County deputy

KODAK, Tenn. (WATE) - An 87-year-old woman has died after a crash involving a Sevier County Sheriff's Office deputy Tuesday evening.

The crash was reported at 5:10 p.m. on Highway 66 in Kodak. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says Juanita Cate, 87, was going east on Huffaker Road in a 2006 Toyota Avalon when she ran a red light, causing a 2015 Ford Explorer driven by Deputy Carroll Beal, 44, to hit Cate's vehicle in the driver's side door.

Cate was taken to UT Medical Center by helicopter where she later died. Beal was taken to UTMC by ambulance with minor injuries.