Army awards medals to three students killed in Florida shooting

By: NBC 4 Staff

Posted: Feb 21, 2018 08:04 AM EST

Updated: Feb 21, 2018 08:04 AM EST

PARKLAND, Fla. (WCMH/CNN) - The US Army is awarding medals for heroism to three students killed in last week’s school shooting in Florida.

JROTC cadets Alaina Petty, Peter Wang and Martin Duque were among the 17 people killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

An army spokesman says they are being awarded the Medal of Heroism because of their brave actions during the attack.

Wang was shot while holding a door open so others could escape. He was buried Tuesday wearing his medal pinned to his JROTC uniform.

Petty’s family received her medal at her funeral Monday.

Duque’s family will be presented with his medal during a service Saturday.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Trending Stories

These are the Florida school shooting victims
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

These are the Florida school shooting victims

When a gunman opened fire with an AR-15 at a large high school in south Florida, the 17 dead included students and school workers, young and old. Here is a look at those who lost their lives in the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School:

Read More »
Hidden History

Hidden History

This Black History Month, we take a look at some of the African-Americans who made a difference in East Tennessee and across the country over the years.

Read More »
Behind the Scenes

Behind the Scenes

Ryan O'Donnell takes you behind the scenes at some of the most interesting places in East Tennessee.

Read More »
Color the Weather

Color the Weather

Submit your "Color the Weather" drawing, then vote for your favorite!

Read More »

Latest Local News

Video Center