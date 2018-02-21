Army awards medals to three students killed in Florida shooting
PARKLAND, Fla. (WCMH/CNN) - The US Army is awarding medals for heroism to three students killed in last week’s school shooting in Florida.
JROTC cadets Alaina Petty, Peter Wang and Martin Duque were among the 17 people killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
An army spokesman says they are being awarded the Medal of Heroism because of their brave actions during the attack.
Wang was shot while holding a door open so others could escape. He was buried Tuesday wearing his medal pinned to his JROTC uniform.
Petty’s family received her medal at her funeral Monday.
Duque’s family will be presented with his medal during a service Saturday.
