Canned spinach recalled from ALDI stores

(WKBN) - The FDA has reported that McCall Farms, Inc. is voluntarily recalling a limited amount of cases of Happy Harvest Spinach in 13.5 oz cans.

This is being done as a precautionary measure due to a possible presence of peanuts, which was caused by mislabeling.

The product was being sold in ALDI stores and has since been removed from all of its locations. No other store carried this product.

The product was packaged in 13.5 oz cans with the lot code of A23IX. The best-by date is January 2021. The UPC code is 041498131289.

The product was sold in these following states: Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Virginia, Wisconsin, and West Virginia.

It was also available for purchase to ALDI customers in the Atlanta and Chicago areas through the company's partnership with Instacart, a grocery delivery service.

So far there are no reports of illnesses from the spinach, and no other ALDI or McCall Farms products are being recalled or have been affected by this recall.

Customers who have questions may contact McCall Farms consumer services at customerservice@mccallfarms.com or 1-800-277-2012.