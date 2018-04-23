Dog keeps lost 3-year-old girl safe

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

AUSTRALIA (WKRG) - A dog in Australia is being called an honorary police canine after he stayed with his lost 3-year-old human.

According to a tweet by Queensland Police, the girl was lost near Warwick Thursday night but Max stayed with the girl while police "frantically" searched for her.

Queensland Police tweeted photos of Max. The tweet reads: "SUCH A GOOD BOY, MAX! He stayed with his 3-year-old human who was lost near Warwick last night while we frantically searched for her. For keeping her safe, you're now an honorary police dog."