Family touched by basketball players' show of respect

Lynn Bickham Bienvenu posted on her Facebook page saying her family was touched during a funeral procession by the show of respect they saw from some basketball players in Louisiana.

Lynn Bickham Bienvenu posted on her Facebook page saying her family was touched during a funeral procession by the show of respect they saw from some basketball players in Louisiana.

FRANKLINTON, La. (WVLA) - Two Louisiana sisters were on the way to a cousin's funeral in Saturday, April 21 when the unexpected happened.

Sisters Lynn Bienvenu and Johanna Stroud of Denham Springs were on the way to the funeral when the funeral procession passed Franklinton Junior High School, WVLA in Baton Rouge, La. reports.

It is a common sight to see a funeral pass the junior high and basketball court on Main Street, but what the sisters saw next was not something you might expect to see.

According to Carrie Lynn Bienvenu, when passing Franklinton Junior High School they "noticed something that touched their hearts deeply. A group of local teenagers playing a game of pickup basketball had seen the procession passing by, stopped the game and dropped to their knees in a impromptu display of respect."

Bienvenu said they were so moved by the kneeling that they took a photo and posted it on Facebook.

While attending a family funeral the procession passed a group of young boys shooting hoops. Take a look closely. They... Posted by Lynn Bickham Bienvenu on Saturday, April 21, 2018

Bienvenu said boys reached out to her afterwards and she would like them to be recognized. Their names are Shimar Davis, Shimon Davis, Edward James, Brandon Burton Quindon Burris, Stacy Ard, James Bickham, Avant Money, Malachi Martin and Kalarrian Dillon.

"They took a knee not out of disrespect, but out of honor," Bienvenu wrote in her post. "There was not an adult in sight to tell them to stop playing."

According to Bienvenu, the kneeling players did not know their deceased cousin, Velma Kay Crowe and local members of Franklinton Junior High said students are taught to show respect when a funeral passes by.

"This meant a great deal to our family," Bienvenu said. " May God bless each one as I feel they will achieve greatness."