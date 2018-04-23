Harley-Davidson hiring paid interns to ride across the country this summer
COLUMBUS, OH - (WCMH) - If you’re looking for an internship, but dread the thought of being stuck in a cubicle every day, Harley-Davidson has the perfect opportunity for you.
The iconic motorcycle company is looking for eight social media-savvy college students to ride across the country and document their experiences in motorcycle culture for this 12-week, paid internship. The interns will even get the keys to their very own Harley, which they get to keep at the end of the internship.
“We’re continuously working to grow the sport of motorcycling,” said Matt Levatich, CEO of Harley-Davidson, in a press release. “What better way to engage future riders than to have a whole team of newly trained enthusiasts share personal stories as they immerse themselves in motorcycle culture and community — all while gaining marketable career skills.”
The interns will learn to ride at the H-D Riding Academy before setting off on their journeys documenting motorcycle events across the country and even attending Harley-Davidson’s 115th Anniversary parties in Milwaukee and Prague.
Applicants must have “a taste for adventure” and be adept at social media storytelling. The internship is open to junior- and senior-level college students pursuing a career in social media, communications, public relations or marketing.
To learn more about the internship or to apply, visit their website.
