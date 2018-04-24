VIDEO: Minnesota firefighter catches baby dropped from 2nd floor balcony
ST. PAUL, Minn. (WATE) - It was a new first for a St. Paul, Minnesota, assistant fire chief on Sunday when he caught a baby girl who was carefully dropped from a second floor balcony by her father during an apartment fire.
Nearby resident Stephanie Rasmussen caught the rescue on camera. She told ABC News she was letting her dog out when she saw smoke coming from a window.
“All of a sudden I heard a man screaming, a heart-breaking scream,” she said. “When I looked over there, and that is when my heart sank even more because he had a pink blanket in his arms.”
Rasmussen said seeing the baby in mid-air was panic inducing, but everyone let out a cry of relief upon seeing she was safe.
“How special that moment was,” Assistant Fire Chief Dustin Kalis told ABC News. “The outcome was a good, positive outcome.”
Kalis said he first told the father to see if he could leave the apartment and make his way outside, but the father said there was too much smoke. Kalis then helped the father get down.
The American Red Cross was called in to help displaced families. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
