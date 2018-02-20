Missouri youth baseball team moves forward with AR-15 raffle
NEOSHO, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri youth baseball team is moving ahead with a raffle of an AR-15 rifle despite criticism it received after a similar gun was used to kill 17 in a Florida high school.
Coach Levi Patterson told the Kansas City Star the fundraiser for the third-grade team in Neosho, Missouri, had been planned before last week’s shooting in Parkland, Florida.
He says his heart breaks for the shooting victims, but said gun raffles have been going on for years. He also said none of the children on the team would be forced to sell raffle tickets. Players selling tickets range in age from 7 to 9.
The weapon was offered by a player’s father who is a co-founder of a local gun store. The winner must pass a background check.
Previous
The Latest: Stoneman Douglas students
Next
New Wynn Resorts CEO denies knowing of
Trending Stories
These are the Florida school shooting victims
When a gunman opened fire with an AR-15 at a large high school in south Florida, the 17 dead included students and school workers, young and old. Here is a look at those who lost their lives in the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School:Read More »
Hidden History
This Black History Month, we take a look at some of the African-Americans who made a difference in East Tennessee and across the country over the years.Read More »
Behind the Scenes
Ryan O'Donnell takes you behind the scenes at some of the most interesting places in East Tennessee.Read More »
Color the Weather
Submit your "Color the Weather" drawing, then vote for your favorite!Read More »
Latest Local News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.