Touching photo shows sheriff's deputy praying over school shooting victim

PARKLAND, Fla (WCMH) - A photo of a Broward County Sheriff’s Office deputy is going viral after she prayed over one of the school shooting victims in the hospital.

Deputy Brenda Louis still considers herself a rookie after two years with the sheriff’s office. She is the mother of a 16-year-old and the horrific events that unfolded at Majory Stoneman Douglas High School last week have stuck with her.

“It just hit me really hard,” Deputy Louis told WPLG. “I don’t know how long I cried, but I cried.”

The shooting left 17 people dead, many of them students. Fourteen others were wounded and rushed to area hospitals, including 15-year-old Kyle Laman.

Deputy Louis was assigned a detail at Broward Health Medical Center, where Laman was transported.

“When Kyle came out from surgery, I just felt it in my heart. It was really heavy in me to pray for him,” Deputy Louis said. “My sister actually texted me and she was like, ‘You need to pray for these kids; you were placed there for a reason.’”

Deputy Louis approached Laman’s parents and asked them if she could pray for him.

“And they were like, ‘Of course you can, you can.’ And I had no idea they were going to take this picture of me,” she said.

The photo shows Deputy Louis with her hands resting on Laman’s leg and her eyes closed. She can’t remember exactly what she said, but she told WPLG she and God “were having a conversation.”

“I just believe prayer is very powerful,” Deputy Louis said.