BREAKING NEWS

Tennessee This Week

Tennessee This Week - April 22, 2018

By: WATE 6 On Your Side staff

Posted: Apr 23, 2018 04:45 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 23, 2018 04:45 PM EDT

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Local News

Tennessee

Trending Stories

Submit Your 'Color the Weather' Sheet
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Submit Your 'Color the Weather' Sheet

Submit your "Color the Weather" drawing, then vote for your favorite!

Read More »
Future wildlife attraction plans to bring new life to old Kentucky coal mine

Future wildlife attraction plans to bring new life to old Kentucky coal mine

A non-profit called Appalachian Wildlife Foundation is finding a new purpose for an old coal mine in Kentucky. The organization plans to open a huge attraction there in 2020.

Read More »

Latest Local News

Video Center