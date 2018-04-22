Dozens gather for rally in support of medical marijuana in Tennessee
JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) - More than a dozen people came out for a Greener Pastures Rally in Johnson City Saturday afternoon.
Supporters held signs of encouragement on the corner of West State of Franklin and University Blvd in an effort to legalize medical marijuana in Tennessee.
According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, there are 29 states that have laws that allow the use of marijuana for medical purposes.
Tracy Yaste Tisdale said she believes marijuana could help many people across the state of Tennessee who suffer from various medical conditions. She said her husband suffers from loss of brain tissue and she found a study that said marijuana could help to grow back damage brain tissue.
"All my husband ever wanted to be was a dad and now that he is, we've got three children, he can't be the kind of dad that he wanted to be, that he knew that he could be, because of the headache and he can't have medicine, medicine that actually works," Tisdale said.
Supporters, like Tisdale said they want to meet with local legislatures to discuss the change they think medical marijuana could bring if legalized in Tennessee.
