Gatlinburg presents Earth Week in the Smokies

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Gatlinburg is celebrating Earth Day with a week full of unique events one can only experience in the Smokies.

The annual Earth Week Celebration dedicates and entire week to environmental advocacy with events that share easy green practices through crafts, games, music, and other outside involved activities. Below are all activities available during the Earth Week Celebration.

The Spur Clean Up starts on Tuesday, April 24 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Gatlinburg is partnering up with Keep Sevier Beautiful and National Parks Service to pick up trash along the Spur, a stretch of Great Smoky Mountains National Park between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge. Meet at Gatlinburg's Spur Welcome Center with a pair of gloves at 8:30 a.m. for registration. Businesses and organizations are encouraged to form teams in a competition to see who can collect the most trash. The winning team will receive a pizza party provided by Big Daddy's Pizzeria. Ben & Jerry's will be provided for all volunteers.

The celebration for the week is the Annual Earth Day Festival on Thursday, April 26 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Anakeesta Plaza. All are welcome to participate in free activities such as crafts, games, music and more. Gatlinburg area green businesses will be providing onsite information and educational activities. Earth Week t-shirts will be available for purchase.

The Earth Day 5K Run/Walk will be held on Friday, April 27 at 10 p.m in downtown Gatlinburg. Registration begins at 8:30 p.m. at Nantahala Outdoor Center. All ages are eligible for participation. Each participant will receive handmade awards donated by Buie Pottery for overall winners, age group champions, and finishers. Racers will also have the opportunity to win digital door prizes. Early Registration will increase chances of your name being drawn.